Cyberpunk 2077’s first official patch is out now. One of the two outlined in CD Projekt Red’s apology video to the fans, this one comes with a whole host of bug fixes and stability improvements. Performance fixes are mostly aimed at consoles, but there are some handy fixes for PC too.

On the other hand, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1 also introduced a nasty progression bug which could completely halt your progress in the game. Before the patch, there was a probability that Takemura would not call you for a certain quest, after the patch he can now call you… but won’t say anything. Thankfully there’s a temporary workaround for this, if you’re lucky that is, but at least it means you can get back to progressing the story.

So let’s dive in and take a look at the full update notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1…

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.1 Patch notes

Stability

Various stability improvements including:

Memory usage improvements in various systems within the game: characters, interactions, navigation, in-game videos (news, tv, etc.), foliage, laser effects, minimap, devices, AI, street traffic, environmental damage system, GPU-related, and more.

Various crash fixes (related to, among others, loading saves, game opening/closing and Point of No Return).

Quests/Open World

Fixed an issue where calls from Delamain would end immediately and seem like they cannot be picked up in Epistrophy.

Fixed an issue where players would not receive calls from Delamain when approaching relevant vehicles in Epistrophy.

Fixed an issue where the objective could get stuck on "Answer the call from Mr. Hands" in M'ap Tann Pèlen.

Fixed an issue where Judy could teleport underground in Pyramid Song.

Fixed an issue where it would be impossible to talk to Zen Master in Poem of The Atoms.

Fixed an issue where Takemura wouldn't call in Down on the Street.

Fixed an issue where Jackie could disappear in The Pickup.

Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to get out of the car in The Beast in Me: The Big Race.

Fixed an issue where players could stop receiving calls and messages after moving too far away from A Day In The Life area.

Fixed an issue where opening the package wouldn't update Space Oddity.

Retro-fixed the saves affected by a rare issue where speaking to Judy in Automatic Love would be impossible due to an invisible wall. The underlying issue is under investigation.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from collecting the reward in Gig: Freedom of the Press. The quest will auto-complete for those who could not collect the reward previously, and the reward will be provided automatically.

Fixed an issue where Delamain would remain silent throughout Epistrophy if the player initially refused to help him.

UI

Fixed an issue where prompt for exiting braindance could be missing.

Removed an invalid item from loot.

Visual

Fixed an issue where a grenade's trajectory could be displayed in photo mode.

Fixed particles' hue appearing pink when viewed close up.

Fixed cars spawning incorrectly in Reported Crime: Welcome to Night City.

Achievements

Fixed an issue where completing one of theassaults in progress in Santo Domingo would sometimes not contribute towards progression for The Jungle achievement, preventing its completion.

Miscellaneous

Addressed the issue responsible for saves getting oversized (related to the modifier indicating if the item is crafted), and trimmed the excess size from already existing saves (note: this won’t fix PC save files corrupted before 1.06 update).

Fixed an issue where input could stop registering upon opening the weapon wheel and performing an action.

Fixed an issue where the "Continue" button in the Main Menu could load an end game save.

PlayStation-specific

Performance optimization of crowds on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5.

Various crash fixes on PlayStation 4.

Xbox-specific

Improved memory usage for character creation, mirrors, scanning, camera remote control, menus (inventory, map) on Xbox One, Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

PC-specific

It will now be possible to obtain achievements while in Steam offline mode. Note: Offline mode needs to be enabled before starting the game. This change does not work retroactively.

Addressed the game startup crashes related to loading cache on NVIDIA graphics cards.

Stadia-specific

Concert audio should no longer be inaudible in Never Fade Away.

Fixed corrupted textures on several melee weapons.

Tweaked default deadzone settings to be more responsive. Note: the change will not affect settings unless they’re set to default.

Cyberpunk 2077 Takemura won’t talk fix

During the CP2077 quest “Down on the Street”, the character of Takemura is supposed to call you in order to continue the story. There was a bug prior to Patch 1.1 that resulted in him just not calling at all which would prevent players from progressing through the main story. The new patch has fixed that problem, but funnily enough as added a new one: Now Takemura will call the player, but won’t actually say anything.

Unfortunately this means that any of your saves after Patch 1.1 that encounter this bug will be unusable in terms of progressing the main story. However, if you have a save just before you and Takemura leave Wakako’s office then you’re in luck.

The temporary fix goes as follows:

Load a save before you and Takemura leave Wakako’s office. Once you finish your conversation with Takemura outside the office, immediately open your main inventory screen and skip time ahead by 23 hours. Once this is done, this should result in Takemura calling you and actually talking to you, progressing the main story.

So hopefully that will help anyone trapped in that unfortunate situation, and hopefully Patch 1.2 will be able to fix many more bugs and stability improvements when that arrives sometime in February.

What do you think? Have you experienced better performance with Cyberpunk 2077 on PC? Have you got the annoying Takemura bug? Did you try the above fix or something else? And did it work for you? Let us know!