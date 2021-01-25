Nightdive STudios have recently posted an update on their Kickstart page for System Shock Remake, detailing that preorders will be available next month along with a final demo for the game. Additionally, the studio also teased the arrival of System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, which should release at the same time.

More specifically, Nightdive Studios revealed that System Shock Remake will be available for preorder on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store towards the end of February. Once pre-orders are live, a Final Demo will also be released which includes the “medical level, cyberspace level, full dismemberment, all newly recorded voice lines, and a ton of additional features and polish.”

Nightdive Studios also said that “It’s our intention to release both System Shock remake and SS2:EE around the same time,” and all players who pre-order System Shock Remake will get the Enhanced Edition of System Shock 2 for free. Or, if you were one of the Kickstarter backers, anyone who backed at the $30 level or above will also receive the System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free.

In fact, Nightdive revealed that System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition “has evolved into more than what we were intending” and will be a complete source port to Nightdive’s KEX engine, and includes full remakes of all character and weapon models, as well as several highly requested mods from the community which includes:

Vurt's Space Textures, Flora, Hi-res Water, Organics/Goo

ACC's Four Hundred (400) Hi-res Terrain Textures

Eldron's Psi Amp

Olfred's Fixed Objects

Grosnus' Hi-Res Spinning Marine/Navy/OSA logos

SCP

SHTUP

ZylonBane's New Quest Notifier

Vaxquis Vintage Song Remake v1.0 Mod

Mercurius' Tacticool Weapon Replacements

Finally, Nightdive revealed that they are also working on a standalone VR version of System Shock 2, though more details about that will be given later.

