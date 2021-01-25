The fan favorite Star Wars RPG games, Knights of the Old Republic, has long been rumored to have a sequel or remake in development. However, new reports suggest that this time it will be from a completely new studio outside of EA. Plus other Star Wars game projects rumored to be in development.

Fans have been asking for Knights of the Old Republic 3 for a long time now, and several new reports suggest that something is in development somewhere. Right now it’s not known whether it will be a direct sequel, a remake, or a complete reboot of the series that will include elements from the first 2 games.

One of the reports comes from a famous Star Wars insider known as Bespin Bulletin: “Amongst my digging, I heard there is a Knights of the Old Republic project in development somewhere,” Bespin Bulletin said in a recent podcast. “I talked to a couple of people, and I also found out that Jason Schreier said that it’s not with EA, and we’ll ‘never guess’ who the studio is that’s making this game.”

That comment from Schreier was made on a forum post asking who should make the rumored KOTOR Remake if not BioWare or EA.

Another well known insider, Shinobi602, also commented on that same forum post in response to Schreier’s comment: “It's not as mysterious as you think. It's just not a household name most people are aware of.”

Bespin Bulletin also mentioned that there were two new unannounced projects being worked on in the Star Wars Universe. The first is “a bounty hunter game” being developed by an unknown studio, whilst EA is reportedly working on a “smaller” Star Wars title.

“I don’t know if the bounty hunter game is with them or if it’s with Ubisoft. But yeah, EA is working on stuff and there’s another unannounced [Star Wars] game at EA, which I have no idea what it is. I don’t think it’s Battlefront 3.”

With the recent announcement of Lucasfilm Games, the new label under which all games from Lucasfilm will be made, it looks like more Star Wars games are in the works by multiple studios as EA’s exclusivity license is coming to an end. Though that does not mean EA will stop making Star Wars games for good.

What do you think? Are you excited for a KOTOR game? What would you prefer? A sequel? A remake? Or a reboot? Let us know!

