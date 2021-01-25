Nvidia has just recently revealed their mainstream RTX 3060 graphics card, which is due to come out sometime near the end of February. Unfortunately no exact date is set so far, but new insider reports claim to have gotten a hand on the official RTX 3060 embargoes which suggests when the 3060 will actually launch.

First of all, review samples for the RTX 3060 will be sent out to the press and influencers on February 19th, which means we could realistically see an official launch date anytime between February 26th-28th for the RTX 3060 as reviews will reasonably take a week.

Date Type Desription 30th December 2020 Press & Influencer Seeding List Date AICs must provide a list of reviewers and influencers that will receive a sample of RTX 3060 5th January 2021 Press Contact Date AICs can begin contacting press under NDA 12th January 2021 Channel Embargo AICs can begin contacting channel partners 12th January 2021 Product Announcement Date NVIDIA, AICs, and OEMs can announce new SKUs 19th February 2021 Sample Seeding Date AICs can seed samples to the press and influencers End of February 2021 Reviews The date on which press can publish their reviews and influencers can start doing whatever they do End of February 2021 On Shelf The date on which retailers, OEMs, resellers can start selling or take preorders for RTX 3060 cards

Interestingly, it seems that Nvidia themselves haven’t provided an official launch date to their partners yet, and it’s possible that Nvidia is doing this just in case there are delays with production on the GPU. The RTX 3060 uses the GA106 graphics processor, and this is the first time we’ll be seeing it in a new product.

Stock is reportedly better than most of the RTX 30 GPU launches, but will likely still be plagued by problems with component shortages, and demand from crypto miners. As such, expect prices to rise for the RTX 3060 soon after launch.

What do you think? Are you interested in getting an RTX 3060? Will you try and get one on launch day? How much better are you hoping for the stock situation? Let us know!