2020 was a big year for the gaming industry. Despite all the many issues reported like delayed games or GPU stock problems, as everyone stayed at home during the COVID-19 pandemic the gaming industry had a massive boom. Cyberpunk 2077 closed off the year with record sales and player numbers, and new information from SuperData says it was the biggest digital game launch of all time.

After making all their money back in just 1 day, and setting new records for a single player game, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen some massive financial profit even after all the refunds. According to SuperData, a whopping 80% of all digital sales for CP2077 were from PC, likely due to the game getting delisted from the PlayStation Store.

“Cyberpunk 2077 had the biggest game launch of all time based on digital revenue and digital units sold (10.2M)*,” said SuperData, noting that “*these estimates do include digital copies that have been refunded, but our data shows that refunds did not substantially affect the game's aggregate sales.”

“A successful marketing campaign and the reputation of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt provided the hype necessary for the CD Projekt Red title to break records despite issues including performance problems on consoles, widespread glitches and the indefinite removal of the game from the PlayStation Store. An extremely high share of digital sales (80%) were on PC, likely due to the delisting on PlayStation and overall state of the console versions.”

Moving back to the gaming industry in general though, December 2020 closed out with a record $12 Billion in revenue from digital game sales, the highest monthly revenue total ever and a 15% growth year-on-year. In terms of total sales on PC, this was mostly due to Cyberpunk 2077’s launch.

Fortnite also reported higher earnings in December than in August thanks to special -n-game events, whilst GTA Online also saw record breaking revenue (the highest monthly earnings to date) in December thanks to the recent release of the Cayo Perico Heist. Among Us players also dropped significantly compared to their peak in November, however it was still 2.8 times more popular than the next most popular game, Roblox.

What do you think? How do you feel about Cyberpunk 2077’s sales? Was 2020 a good year for gaming? And will 2021 continue that way? Or will we see a large drop in revenue now? Let us know your thoughts!

