A few days ago Activision revealed that they are absorbing Vicarious Visions, the developers behind the recent Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1+2 as well as the Crash Bandicoot remake trilogy, and turning them into a dedicated Blizzard Support Studio. Now whilst this would be news on it’s own, it is reported that VV are now working on the rumored Diablo 2 Remake.

According to the report, Blizzard operates with several in-house teams working on different projects. Team 1 was responsible for StarCraft 2, Heroes of the Storm, StarCraft Remastered, and recently Warcraft 3: Reforged. However, it was reported that this team was slated to work on the Diablo 2 Remake originally, but was later dismantled and the project was given to Team 3 - who are also working on Diablo 4 - who are now working with Vicarious Visions on the Remake as well.

Rumors of a Diablo 2 Remake had begun surfacing in 2017 after a job listing at Blizzard hinted at some remakes of classic Blizzard games with the aim of “restoring them to glory.” Ever since then the topic of a Diablo 2 Remake/Remaster has come up constantly, but this is the first time we’ve got some solid info on the project, even if it is still pretty minimal.

It was also reported before to be just a standard remaster, but it looks like it will be a full on remake.

