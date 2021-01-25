Nvidia recently announced at their CES 2021 keynote that the RTX 3060 graphics card would launch sometime at the end of February. The suggested MSRP was $329 (£299), but with problems with low stock, a boom in crypto mining, as well as increased import tariffs have resulted in GPU prices increasing, and the first price leaks for the RTX 3060 suggest they’re almost as expensive - if not more - than the RTX 3060 Ti.

The RTX 3060 is not available for pre-order just yet, but an online retailer has already accidentally listed the prices from various AIBs. The cheapest RTX 3060 on offer was an ASUS RTX 3060 TUF non-OC, which was listed for £469.96 (only UK prices were found). However, most cards listed came to around £499, which is almost double the MSRP for the UK.

GPU Price ASUS RTX 3060 Ti Dual Mini Boost* £495.30 ASUS RTX 3060 TUF Boost £469.96 ASUS RTX 3060 Strix Edition Boost £505.88 ASUS RTX 3060 Strix Edition Boost £516.44 Gigabyte RTX 3060 EAGLE Boost £499.99 Gigabyte RTX 2060 Boost* £319.97 Gigabyte RTX 2060 Boost* £349.99 RTX 3060 EAGLE Boost £499.99 Gigabyte RTX 3060 Vision Boost Gigabyte RTX 3060 GAMING Boost Palit RTX 3060 Dual Boost Palit RTX 3060 StormX Boost

*Used for comparison

Although these may just be placeholder prices, they’re still around the same price - and most of the time even more expensive - than an RTX 3060 Ti by the same AIBs. If it were just a placeholder, you’d assume it to be mostly cheaper than the 3060 Ti which is $70 more in MSRP.

So if you're planning on getting an RTX 3060 in February, just be mindful that it’s looking likely for the graphics cards to launch at well above the suggested retail pricing. So if you were hoping to get your hands on one, just make sure it’s worth it, but judging by all your thoughts on upgrading your PC in 2021 as well as the rumored Navi 31 GPU behemoth, it’s probably better to hold off for now.

What do you think? Is this fair? Should the RTX 3060 really cost this much? How much longer should we wait until MSRP goes back to normal? Let us know!