If there’s one thing for certain when it comes to multiplayer games on PC: it’s cheats and cheaters. Unfortunately these have plagued the multiplayer communities of many games on PC, including one of the biggest at the moment: Grand Theft Auto Online. However, it looks like Take-Two have clamped down on a popular cheating site, and caused them to donate all the proceeds to charity.

LunaCheats was a popular cheat maker for GTA Online, but Take-Two Interactive - who is the parent company of Rockstar, the developers of Grand Theft Auto 5 - has recently been clamping down on cheat makers, and LunaCheats was the latest to get caught in the crossfire.

The LunaCheats website has now been completely taken down and only displays the following message: “After discussions with Take-Two Interactive, we are immediately ceasing all maintenance, development, and distribution of our cheat menu services. We will also be donating our proceeds to a charity designated by Take-Two.”

Although cheating in video games - whilst a major issue in the gaming scene - is not exactly one of the wider, more prominent, issues of modern societies, it is always satisfying to watch a popular cheat maker get dismantled like this and then give their proceeds to charity. I think it’s called something like… Karma?

What do you think? How do you feel about cheaters in video games? Is this a fair outcome for cheat makers? And do you think this will deter more cheat makers in the future? Or will it not actually make a difference? Let us know!