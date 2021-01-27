We're just a day away from the Yakuza Remastered Collection officially launching on PC, which includes the titular Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, and Yakuza 5 Remastered. Based on the Yakuza Remastered Collection PC system requirements below, pretty much anybody will be able to run them.

Yakuza 6 will be coming to PC on March 25th 2021, so we'll have to wait until closer to then to find out the system requirements for that one. Here though, it seems that Microsoft has listed some early system requirements, and I say early because it's not actually complete. Only Yakuza 5 Remastered can be found on the Microsoft Store currently for PC, and it doesn't even list the storage requirements.

Still though, it gives us a decent idea as to how well our systems will be able to play these classics. For now though, let's jump into the official Yakuza Remastered Collection PC system requirements...

Yakuza Remastered Collection minimum system requirements

Yakuza Remastered Collection recommended system requirements

Yakuza Remastered Collection on PC requires a Core i7-3770 or FX-8350 processor along with a GTX 570 or Radeon HD 6950 in order to meet the recommended requirements and play at 1080p resolution for 60fps on High graphics settings. You should also have at least 4GB of RAM.

In order to run Yakuza Remastered Collection at the minimum requirements you will need a graphics card that is as powerful as a GTS 450 or Radeon HD 5770. You should then pair this GPU with either a Core i3-2100 or FX-4350 CPU as well as 4GB of system memory, which should deliver 1080p 60fps gameplay on Low graphics settings.

Lastly, looking over all the specs above, we can safely say that any PC purchased or built within the last 11 years will be able to play the Yakuza Remastered Collection at the recommended settings.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Yakuza Remastered Collection System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Yakuza Remastered Collection GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Yakuza Remastered Collection Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.