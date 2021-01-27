The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an upcoming stealth game from Daedalic Entertainment, and it looks and even sounds like a very weird but also quite interesting take on the Middle Earth universe. Unfortunately it will be a bit longer until we get our hands on the titular Gollum as it has been officially delayed until 2022.

The reason for the delay is that Daedalic has announced that they have signed a co-publishing and distribution agreement with Nacon, that will help “fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles.” Originally set to release sometime in 2021, this new deal means The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be releasing in 2022 instead.

Daedilic has also revealed that they are working with Middle-earth Enterprises - who owns the adaptation rights to the series of novels by J.R.R. Tolkien - in order to help make a faithful recreation of the universe.

No specific release date was revealed, nor any more details about the game itself or when we’ll be getting a proper look at the gameplay, rather than just an official teaser or some nice looking screenshots.

What do you think? Are you excited for LOTR Gollum? What is your favorite Lord of the Rings game so far? And would you like more games exploring different parts of the LOTR universe? Let us know!