Nvidia recently revealed their brand new range of RTX 30 mobile graphics cards that will be part of the next generation of gaming laptops. Previously, laptop GPUs have always been slightly behind their desktop cousins, but in the recent years the gap has been closing and could this new generation be the closest they’ve gotten before? Well, some benchmarks have been leaked already so let’s take a look…

At their CES 2021 keynote, Nvidia unveiled the RTX 3060 Mobile, RTX 3070 Mobile, and RTX 3080 Mobile (that comes in 8GB and 16GB variants) GPUs along with their respective gaming laptops. Practically no specs were released at the time, but they promised a large jump in performance, as usual.

Thanks to Twitter user harukaze5719, we now have a decent idea as to how well the new lineup of lineup cards perform in comparison to their desktop brothers. Of course, since these are leaked benchmarks and not official, there is no guarantee these are completely accurate results, however it will give us a decent idea at least for what we can expect.

One quick note before we begin though: it seems that there is a slight discrepancy in data here as the RTX 3060 Mobile scored both 7852 and 8843 points in the Time Spy benchmark. Although you could chalk this up to using a Max-P (standard spec) and Max-Q (Low power and improved battery) variants of the card, but it has been reported that Nvidia won’t be branding their RTX 30 Mobile GPUs with Max-Q or Max-P variants. So currently there is no way of truly knowing why there is such a difference.

The RTX 3070 Mobile was also tested here on Time Spy, and received a benchmarking score of 9814. That puts the RTX 3070 Mobile version at 11% or 24% faster than the RTX 3060 Mobile, depending on which benchmarking score is used for comparison.

For now though, here’s a quick breakdown of all the leaked benchmark results for the RTX 30 Mobile series compared with their desktop counterparts as well as the previous-gen RTX 20 series in both Time Spy and Fire Strike benchmarks at 1440p and 1080p resolution respectively:

RTX 30 Mobile benchmarks Fire Strike 1080p

RTX 30 Mobile benchmarks Time Spy 1440p

Looking at the above information, this puts the RTX 3080 at around the same performance of an RTX 2080 Super Desktop variant. That’s pretty good for an on-the-go gaming experience, and so it looks like the Ampere architecture may be shaking things up when it comes to laptop gaming performance.

What do you think? Are you interested in getting an RTX 30 laptop? How do you feel about these performance numbers? Are gaming laptops as good as desktops yet in terms of performance? Let us know your thoughts!

