With the release of the brand new RTX 30 series of graphics cards from Nvidia, and the RX 6000 series GPUs from AMD, we finally have some viable cards that can consistently play at resolutions higher than 1080p with decent performance. However, no one seems to be able to get their hands on one at the moment.

Despite that though, Nvidia revealed that they have currently sold over twice as many RTX 30 graphics cards as the RTX 20 series at $499 or above in the same timeframe. So the new Ampere architecture has seemingly tempted more gamers into the world of high resolution gaming.

Steam’s Hardware and Survey report thankfully gives us a rough estimate of the average resolution among its users. So has the RTX 30 series brought 4K gaming into the mainstream, yet?...

Sadly no, 4K is still an incredibly small niche at just 2.09% of all Steam players rocking this as their primary display resolution. 1440p has seen a marginal increase in usership though at 9.69%, whilst 1080p still remains king at 66.77% of all Steam users using it as their primary display resolution.

But that’s Steam, where the amount of users is completely overshadowed by the sheer diversity of it’s audience. Also, just having a high resolution monitor is one thing, but actually gaming at that resolution most of the time is another, so we've added a second poll to see if there is a big difference there as well.

For example, I currently use a 4K monitor. But my RTX 3070 can only handle playing most modern games at 1440p. Though I an play a lot at 4K still, 1440p seems to be the majority of them.

So we want to ask you guys, what is your main monitor resolution? And what resolution do you mostly game on? We’ve asked this question before back in 2016, where an overwhelming majority of you (580, to be exact) voted for 1080p as the resolution you game on the most, with 1366 x 768 coming up in second place with 87 votes.

That’s a massive difference between resolutions, so let’s see if that’s changed at all in the last 4-5 years.

Just for reference, here’s the main resolutions we’ll be using that you can vote on. They’re the same as last time, but with the arrival of the RTX 3090 bringing 8K gaming to the market now, we thought we’d put it in just out of interest.

1280 x 720 = 720p

1366 x 768 = HDTV 720p/1080i

1600 x 900 = 900p

1920 x 1080 = 1080p

2560 x 1440 = 1440p

3440 x 1440 = UltraWide

3840 x 2160 = 4K

4096 x 2304 = True 4K

7680 x 4320 = 8K

8192 x 4608 = True 8K

So let us know what resolution is your main monitor, and whether you normally game at that resolution or have to go lower for better performance or, in some cases, higher for better visual clarity.

And let us know exactly why you use that resolution! Is it because 1080p is financially viable? Or is it because you prefer the crispness of 4K? Or do you like going in between for 1440p? Or maybe you’re still gaming on an old HDTV monitor because it was all that was lying around? Let’s debate!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on