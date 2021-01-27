As if we needed anymore reasons as to why 2021 is not a good time to upgrade your PC, AMD has given another update on the stock situation for their RX 6000 series graphics cards and Ryzen 5000 series processors, and it’s looking like we’ll have a bit longer than we initially thought.

Previously, it was said that it was looking likely around the end of Q1 (financial year, so April thereabouts) we would start seeing better stock, but now AMD has pushed that back further to the second half of 2021.

In their recent Q4 and full-year earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su said that the company is expecting “some tightness through the first half of the year”. However, things may seem better later on as they expect a higher capacity available during the second half of the year.

“It's fair to say that the overall demand exceeded our planning,” Su said in the earnings call. “And as a result, we did have some supply constraints as we ended the year. Those were primarily, I would say, in the PC market, the low end of the PC market, and in the gaming markets.”

Though AMD is hopeful of the situation during the latter half of the year: “that being said, I think we're getting great support from our manufacturing partners. The industry does need to increase the overall capacity levels. And so we do see some tightness through the first half of the year, but there's added capacity in the second half.”

What’s interesting is that, just like what Nvidia said about some of their RTX 30 series GPU sales being more than double that of the RTX 20 series in the same timeframe, AMD stated that their Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 CPUs have seen an overwhelming amount of demand as the company revealed that they have sold more than double the amount of them when compared to any other Ryzen CPU launch.

On the GPU side, AMD didn’t reveal many sales figures for their RX 6000 series, but they did briefly mention that there were roughly 3 times as many of the new cards in the few months after launch as there were for any other previous GPU launch from them.

AMD has been keeping quiet about the stock situation since launch, only popping up here and there to say it won’t be getting better for a while. First it was 2021, then early 2021, then Q1 2021, and now the second half of 2021. At this rate, expect that date to get pushed back to Q4 2021 and eventually 2022.

Of course, this is all on top of rising GPU prices due to memory shortages, component shortages, increased manufacturing and logistical costs, and new tariffs on manufacturing. Stock getting better in the latter half of 2021 is a good sign for availability, but prices will likely remain high for a while after that.

What do you think? Have you been trying to get an RX 6000 GPU or a Ryzen 5000 CPU? Are you happy waiting until H2 2021? Do you think stock issues will really be resolved by then? And would you buy it even if the prices were still increased? Let us know!

