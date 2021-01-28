Ever since launch day, the modding community for Cyberpunk 2077 has been consistently and regularly active. There’s nearly 1000 mods for CP2077 on the Nexus Mods site, and every week that number grows. Now CD Projekt Red have officially released some modding tools to make things easier, but it is only a start.

It’s not much, in fact browsing the comments on the Reddit thread will find many disgruntled fans arguing that it is not full modding support yet for Cyberpunk 2077. This is true, and is more like a ‘modding tools lite’ situation, though CDPR did say that “tools will be continuously updated alongside with game patches to ensure compatibility.”

So don’t expect a massive total conversion mod just yet, but with time the modding tools will hopefully become much more advanced to help create some more unique experiences in the world of Night City.

If you’re interested, here’s what’s available in this first update for Cyberpunk 2077 modding tools. You can also download them officially from here.

Metadata: Per game release, required by some of the tools

ArchiveDump: A utility for listing contents of game data archives

TweakDump: A utility for listing contents of game Tweak DB (game settings) binaries

TweakDB IDs: A list of IDs of Tweak DB entries. Generated using TweakDump and tweakdb.str metadata

As patches come out hopefully we’ll see more added to the official Cyberpunk 2077 modding tools, which could lead to some interesting (and also frankly, sometimes necessary) mods from the community.

What do you think? Are you excited for official modding support for Cyberpunk 2077? Have you downloaded any mods for it yet? Which ones have you downloaded? Let us know!