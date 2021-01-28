Nearly 2 weeks ago Star Wars Battlefront 2 was given away for free on the Epic Games Store. Not many people thought the free giveaways would prove such a success on the Epic Games storefront, but EA have just revealed that over 19 million players downloaded the game thanks to the free promo.

“More than 19M PLAYERS got #StarWarsBattlefrontII from the Epic Game Store promo!” said the official EA Star Wars Twitter account. “Thank you so much for the continued support, even after our final content drop! We’ll watch your careers with great interest! May the Force be with you, troopers!”

That’s a lot of brand new players for a game that was so notoriously criticized at launch it fundamentally changed the direction it took. Star Wars: Battlefront 2 has, rightfully, earned back it’s reputation after so long and is a genuinely fun multiplayer experience.

And for a game that is technically finished and received the last batch of content recently, 19 million new players is a great addition to the game that will hopefully keep the multiplayer alive for a little while longer, even if it did briefly crash the servers over the weekend.

What do you think? Did you grab your free copy of Star Wars Battlefront 2? Have you been playing it recently? Let us know!