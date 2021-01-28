Guerrilla Games have been hard at work getting Horizon Zero Dawn up to scratch after a less-than-wanted launch. When it was released, the PC version was plagued with performance and optimization issues, and after 10 official updates it has now been largely fixed. However, the latest patch apparently introduced an issue with AMD graphics cards, so a new Hotfix 1.10 has just been released.

Apparently, the latest 1.10 Patch for Horizon: Zero Dawn “introduced a new issue with vegetation where grass patches could disappear entirely on certain AMD GPUs,” according to Guerrilla Games. The new Hotfix 1.10 reportedly addresses this issue which is now available on all platforms.

No other updates or patches were fixed in this update, it was literally just to sort out the issue with AMD GPUs. Although it doesn’t mean they’ll stop updating the game on PC, patches will just slow down from now as the biggest issues have been sorted and the team has a new game to ship later this year with Horizon Forbidden West.

