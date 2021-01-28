It’s no secret that getting your hands on an RTX 30 series card from Nvidia is pretty hard at the moment. Not only are there massive stock shortages going on, but prices have risen thanks to component shortages, and rises in logistical and manufacturing costs. To make matters worse, it looks like Nvidia may stop selling Founders Edition cards for now, which used to be the only way to get them at MSRP.

Custom AIB models of the RTX 30 series have increased by up to 23% in some cases, and so to many the only way of getting a new graphics card at MSRP was to buy a Founders Edition card straight from Nvidia.

However, Nvidia stopped selling their Founders Edition GPUs through their own webstore in most EU countries, relying instead to sell them through external retailers due to issues with their webstore. Sometimes they offered both options, but more often than not customers on the Nvidia site were redirected to external stores instead (for instance, in the US this is usually BestBuy).

But now it looks like Nvidia has stopped production on the Founders Edition GPUs as their own webstore no longer lists the cards at all. In fact, only the polish Nvidia site actually lists an RTX 3090 Founders Edition (but it is sold out). Most EU retailers also no longer list Founders Edition cards on their website.

This doesn’t mean there are no more RTX 30 graphics cards as custom AIB models still exist. It just seems like Nvidia has stopped producing Founders Edition versions as stock issues persist. No official statement has been released from Nvidia as of yet, but it is still very much unclear whether Nvidia will relist their FE cards and bring them back onto shelves (the digital kind).

Here’s a handy breakdown of all the countries and their buying options when it comes to RTX 30 series Founders Editions:

Country Nvidia Store FE listed in Nvidia Store Buying Options United States Yes Yes External store Canada No No Belgium No External Czechia Denmark Germany Yes No Spain France Italy No External Netherlands Norway Austria Poland Yes Yes (3090 only) Sold out Russia No No Romania No Switzerland Yes (Redirects to Germany) Finland No External Sweden Turkey United Kingdom Yes No Australia No External

Currently, it looks like the only Nvidia website to actually list all of the Founders Edition cards is in the US. But even then it redirects customers to the BestBuy site.

What do you think? Has Nvidia stopped producing Founders Edition cards in the EU? Why do you think that is? Do you think they will relist them eventually? And have you been trying to get a Founders Edition? Or custom models? Let us know!

