Recently, Intel revealed that their new Intel Iris Xe DG1 discrete Desktop graphics card has officially launched for OEMs and pre-built systems. So far there was only two manufacturers who appeared to have launched their own custom models: ASUS and Colorful. However Colorful has just announced that they are not in fact manufacturing these GPUs, and it was seemingly just a mistake.

“Recently, there have been rumors circulating on media platforms, making false reports about ‘Colorful launch Iris Xe Desktop Graphics Card to OEMs,’” Colorful said in an official statement. “Colorful would like to clarify that these rumors are not true, and the information and content therefrom are unfounded.”

The mixup apparently came from this image of the new DG1 graphics card on the official Intel Iris Xe AIC webpage, which not only depicts a similar shroud design to Colorful’s RTX 2060 BattleAx, but the official file name itself was also called: “colorful-2-fan-dg1-angle-1-rwd.png.rendition.intel.web.720.405.png”

Colorful RTX 2060 BattleAx graphics card:

Unknown Intel Iris Xe DG1 GPU:

You can see that the shroud designs of both GPUs are almost identical, save for the different color. The heatsink is also a different design, but apart from that it looks like there are no distinct differences.

One guess as to how this has happened is that the manufacturing facility that produced these cards made the same shroud design for both Colorful and other companies, hence why Intel may have thought it was an official Colorful GPU. But then how does Intel not know who is making their own graphics cards?

The situation is a bit weird if you dig deeper into it, and we still don't know whose graphics card the blue DG1 actually is. For now though, Intel has yet to make an official comment, so we’ll see what happens in the coming days.

What do you think? How could this happen? Whose GPU do you think that is? And are you excited at the prospect of an Intel graphics card? Let us know!