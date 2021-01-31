Hitman 3 released just over a week ago now and already there are a couple mods available for PC players. As some of you may recall, Hitman 3 is available to play in VR but only on PlayStation consoles, which seems to change the game’s dynamic in a big way. Now a mod has come out that allows you to play in first person so you can get that VR feel without actually needing a headset.

It is a little buggy, in fact reading the official Nexus Mods page reveals there’s some pretty annoying bugs that will take some getting used to. But if you want to experience Hitman 3 in a brand new way, this may be a fun mod to try over the weekend. Here’s the mod in action courtesy of The_Master on YouTube:

The mod apparently works on every mission in the game including bonus missions, special assignments, the Patient Zero bonus campaign, and seasonal missions in Hitman 2. However, it has been removed from the “The Vector” mission in Patient Zero as well as sniper missions.

Here’s the list of weird bugs that were mentioned above:

Bugs (can't be fixed as it's linked to mocap)

Melee combat

Crouching turns camera.

Camera bugs when taking down someone and taking their disguise.

Can't see if you are crouching unless you look at your shadow.

Game goes into third person view when climbing through windows.

Can't see your weapon.

Smaller bugs

No crosshair, so aim is bad most of the time.

When you get used to aiming 80% of shots are headshots/instant kills.

Some notes

Missions start in third person, then goes to first person when you start moving.

Look directly down to see current outfit and weapon.

It’s worth noting that this is the modder’s first attempt at this type of mod, so it may be improved in the future as they work on it. It is also not a VR mod, as IOI have to implement full VR support themselves. All this mod does is change the camera viewing angle from third person to first person.

Installation is relatively simple too, requiring you to only extract the zip file and copy the files over to "\HITMAN 3\Runtime", replacing the files when asked.

You can download the Hitman 3 First Person View mod from here.

What do you think? Have you been playing Hitman 3 recently? Will you be trying out this first person mod? Do you want VR support to come to PC? Let us know!