Konami recently stated in an investors announcement that they will be dissolving their internal development teams, sparking anticipation online that they may be selling some of their beloved IPs like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill etc. But Konami has just reaffirmed that they are continuing to make games despite the dissolved production teams.

Specifically, Konami will be dissolving their Production Divisions 1, 2, and 3, the only internal development teams currently at Konami. This obviously seems like Konami will be giving up on game development, and potentially opens the door to selling some of their most beloved IPs like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and more.

But following on from the investor’s announcement, Konami reclarified that this is simply to do with restructuring in the company: “the announcement made refers to an internal restructure, with Production Divisions being consolidated. We have not ‘shut down’ our video gaming division,” Konami said.

Konami’s reputation among gamers has not been great lately since the departure of Hideo Kojima marked a considerable downgrade in quality. Most notably, Metal Gear Survive was an obvious cash grab at one of their most successful franchises, which ended up failing pretty dismally.

To be clear, this is separate from Konami’s announcement last year that they were beginning to publish games once again, and obviously separate from those weird gaming PCs they came out with too.

What do you think? Do you have hope that Konami will one again make good games? Or has all your hope been lost recently? Would you like to see more MGS and Silent Hill games? Maybe from different developers? Let us know!

