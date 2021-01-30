The Resident Evil franchise has had its ups and downs, but lately the series has been able to make a triumphant return in no part thanks to the excellent Resident Evil 2 Remake as well as the equally-excellent Resident Evil 7 that saw to reboot the mainline series with a first person perspective.

What was quite controversial up until launch became one of the best titles in the series, as the first person perspective brought a whole new level of immersion and terror to the franchise. It also helped to make it feel a bit more fresh after the disaster that was Resident Evil 6. But ever since it’s release, fans have been asking: what would Resident Evil 7 look like with fixed cameras like the original games?

Well, now we can imagine just that as YouTuber Enveloping Sounds has created some concept footage playing Resident Evil 7 in a fixed camera view. Ah, the nostalgia. Check it out below:

The effect has been achieved by using a free camera tool, combined with one that gives a head to the game’s titular character, Ethan Winters. The free camera tool itself is apparently buried in a script for the third person mod of the game.

Unfortunately, this is just a proof of concept as of now, since you can’t actually download the mod for yourself. Which is a shame because it could make for a good reason to revisit RE7 just before Resident Evil 8 comes out in a few months.

There’s also no combat present, which I’m assuming is because combat was not meant to be experienced in a third person/fixed camera angle. You can also see how buggy this can be in the second video above at the end, where Ethan brings out a flamethrower and immediately begins to hold it in the most uncomfortable way imaginable.

What do you think? Would you play Resident Evil 7 in a fixed camera mode? Do you like the new first person perspective in the main games? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on