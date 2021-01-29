After a delay that saw the official release date pushed back to the first half of 2021, developers Rebellion have announced that Evil Genius 2: World Domination is officially releasing on March 30th 2021. Plus a new gameplay trailer has been released to show off the new date.

Very much in the style of the classic Dungeon Keeper games, but set in a satirical world of 60s/70s supervillains, Evil Genius 2 lets you take control of 4 evil masterminds on their quest for total world domination, each with their own unique campaign. There’s also 3 different islands to choose from to make your perfect evil lair.

If you enjoyed the original Dungeon Keep games of old, Evil Genius 2 should provide some satisfactory gameplay it seems at least. It's also one of our most anticipated PC exclusives of 2021!

Rebellion has also promised more details to come: “there are loads of fiendishly exciting surprises on the way in the coming weeks,” and one that includes an as yet unannounced game mode.

What do you think? Are you excited for Evil Genius 2? Did you ever play any of the old Dungeon Keeper games? Let us know!