Look, I’m not going to sugarcoat it for you. It’s bad out there, and things only seem to be getting worse. Not only is there an extremely low amount of stock available for the new graphics cards thanks to an overwhelming amount of demand, but prices are also increasing rapidly thanks to component shortages, increased costs in manufacturing and logistics, and, of course, scalpers.

According to a recent analysis of the graphics card market, RTX 30 series resellers have sold nearly 50,000 units. That’s a total of $61.5 million in sales, and around $15.2 million in profit. In fact, scalpers even raised their prices by 6-25% on top of the recently raised prices due to tariffs and component shortages.

And just before you could think anything would get any worse, even the previous-gen cards of the RTX 20 series, GTX 16 series, GTX 1000 series, and even the GTX 900 series have all jumped up in prices by around 33-100% since the new generation of Ampere-based cards launched.

Since the launch of the RTX 30 series scalpers have been spotted to sell various GPUs anywhere from around 130% of MSRP up to over 220%:

If you take a moment to look at the actual numbers of prices, some of these may even make you choke on your breath. The RTX 3060 Ti is currently at $667 in terms of its price, which is far from its original MSRP of $399.

The RTX 3080 on the other hand may make you pale, currently averaging a price of $1300 on reseller sites. That’s $600 more than the original MSRP of $699, nearly double the amount. The RTX 3090 has also jumped up from it’s already pricey $1499 MSRP up to an average of $2159.

GPU MSRP Median price % increase Total sold Total sales Estimated scalper profits RTX 3060 Ti $399 $667 +67% 5539 $3,839,423 $974,121 RTX 3070 $499 $809 +62% 11684 $9,532,680 $2,092,119 RTX 3080 $699 $1300 +86% 14066 $19,246,356 $6,313,471 RTX 3090 $1499 $2159 +44% 7775 $17,426,583 $2,914,143 Total - - - 39064 $50,045,042 $12,293,854

All of this paints a pretty dire picture of an already dire situation. Nvidia has said they don't expect stock to get any better until at least May of this year, whilst AMD says it will take until the second half of 2021 before their stock gets any better either. And that’s just the stock situation, as prices will likely stay high well after stock begins to get better.

It only reinforces the idea that 2021 is just not a good year for gamers to upgrade their PC. If you want to take advice from pretty much everyone online at the moment, your best bet is probably to just wait until Nvidia’s RTX 40 series or AMD’s RX 7000 series comes out. Because by that time stock issues and prices should hopefully have ironed themselves out.

What do you think? Have you been trying to get your hands on a new graphics card? Have you been tempted by the ebay resellers at all? What do you think can be done to help this situation? Let us hear your thoughts!