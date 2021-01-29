CD Projekt Red recently released Patch 1.1 for Cyberpunk 2077, their big January update that fixed a bunch of issues with quests and more. However, this patch attempted to fix a game breaking bug, but introduced a new one on top of that. Now, Hotfix 1.11 has been released to address that issue, as well as restoring item randomization.

In the quest, Down on the Street, Takemura is supposed to call the player. Before patch 1.1 some players reported never receiving a call, which would prevent them from completing the quest and continuing the main story. Patch 1.1 fixed that problem, but unfortunately more players reported that their save was broken now, as Takemura would call but instead wouldn’t say anything and prevent players from talking to other characters as well. Once again preventing progress.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.11 fixes that issue, so if you’ve been experiencing that particular game breaking bug then this new update should fix it. Here’s the full patch notes:

---------------

Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.11 patch notes

This update addresses two issues that appeared after Patch 1.1:

Item randomization has been restored to the previous state.

The save/load loot exploit will be investigated further.

A bug in Down on the Street quest has been fixed.

It occurred for some players during a holocall with Takemura, when using a save made on version 1.06 with Down on the Street quest in progress at "Wait For Takemura's call" objective. After loading such a save on version 1.1, the holocall would lack dialogue options and block interactions with other NPCs.

---------------

That item randomization issue isn’t very clear. However, players were reporting an exploit prior to Patch 1.1 that would allow them to save/load in order to get the best possible stats of randomized items found in the world. Patch 1.1 seemed to stop this from working anymore, so Hotfix 1.11 seems to have restored it back to the previous state. However, the exploit will be investigated further.

What do you think? Did you experience the Takemura game breaking bug? Have you been keeping Cyberpunk 2077 up to date? Any other issues you’ve discovered after updates? Game breaking or other? Let us know!