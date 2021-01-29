We all love free games, heck 2 weeks ago Epic gave away Star Wars: Battlefront 2 so who’s really complaining. Once again this week brings another free game courtesy of the EGS, but there’s also another free game up for grabs on Steam this weekend, so grab ‘em while you can!

This week sees Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator free on Steam. You know, the one game where you can have Chuck Norris fight 1000 chickens? Or see how many turtles it takes to kill Santa Claus? Then there’s also Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition on the Epic Games Store, a metroidvania platformer with a twist.

--------------

“Here is a sandbox like no other. Create massive battles with absolutely no limits. Want to see 10,000 chickens fight an army of Romans?? Sure, why not. Want to see a company of WW2 U.S soldiers fight 11,000 Medieval soldiers?? There are simply no limits to the carnage you can achieve in UEBS.”

--------------

“In a bizarre universe where the oppressed are on the brink of oblivion, Dandara has awoken to reshape the world. Welcome to a unique 2D metroidvania platformer full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration.”

--------------

And that’s it for this week’s free games! If you’ve been struggling to think about what to play this weekend, maybe these titles will let you kill a few hours or more. Next week’s free game on the Epic Games Store is fun little indie title For The King.

You have until Thursday, February 4th to claim your free copy of Dandara Trials of Fear Edition from the Epic Games Store, whilst you only have until Monday January 1st to grab a free copy of Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator on Steam.

What do you think? Which game are you more excited to play? Will you be grabbing your free copies of both titles? Let us know!