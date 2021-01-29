Cars aren’t always linked to games, well, unless you’re playing a racing game. But you’d be hard pressed to find an abundance of gaming-related cars in the real world. Thankfully that is all going to change, as Tesla’s latest Model S 2021 refresh has seen a bit of a glow up in the infotainment department.

Yes, that’s right, the new Tesla Model S can apparently play The Witcher 3 (not whilst driving of course), thanks to it’s decked out infotainment system that also includes music and video streaming, a 22-speaker sound system, a karaoke facility, and even an internet browser. Essentially, it’s a fancy gaming PC with wheels.

In fact, this might be the most expensive PC chassis I've ever seen.

The Tesla site itself boasts up to 10 Teraflops of raw graphics power, which is just a bit better than the 9.75 TFLOP RX 5700 XT. It’s rumored that the Model S is using the as-yet-unannounced Navi 23 GPU, which is rumored to be used on the also-unannounced RX 6600 or RX 6500 graphics cards.

The use of the Navi 23 GPU has not been confirmed unfortunately, but it does line up with the performance of the RX 5700 XT in terms of raw graphics power. The Tesla site does mention it is “on-par with today’s newest consoles” so it’s likely close to PlayStation 5 levels of performance.

Even though the site does tease it can run The Witcher 3, perhaps more excitingly Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself Tweeted that it can play Cyberpunk 2077, which is a much more impressive feat if that’s the case. Although, if the Tesla Model S is capable of PS5-level performance, then that’s not exactly surprising. Still impressive though.

Take that, KFConsole.

What do you think? Would you be interested in a car that can play Cyberpunk 2077? What kind of PC setup equivalent do you think this would be? And what other games would you like to see the Tesla Model S run? Let us know!

