The RTX 3080 Ti graphics card has been rumored for a long time now, ever since Nvidia announced their RTX 30 series revealing the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. Since then we’ve had lots of rumors and speculation, but now a Chinese content creator has supposedly gotten their hands on an early engineering sample, and have posted up some benchmarks and specs that show RTX 3090 level performance for $500 less.

It is worth noting that the card in question is simply labelled as an RTX 3080 20GB, but considering the software used has not been updated to support it, it’s very likely this will instead be called the RTX 3080 Ti, so we will be using the latter name for the rest of the article.

As you may have guessed from above, the RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature 20GB of GDDR6X video memory, which is double the base RTX 3080 and just shy of the 24GB featured in the RTX 3090. Another worthy not is that the CUDA Core count is expected to match the 3090 at 10496 CUDA Cores. The picture below also lists the exact same clock speeds of 1395MHz Base Clock, and 1695MHz Boost clock.

Specs alone this should put the RTX 3080 Ti close to the RTX 3090 in terms of performance, and thankfully the same content creator did some benchmark tests in 3DMark to see how well it performs in comparison to the 3090.

Looking at actual in-game performance, the RTX 3080 Ti seems to be only a few fps behind the RTX 3090, achieving 40fps in Shadow of the Tomb Raider compared to the 3090’s 41fps at 4K. Similarly, in The Witcher 3 at 4K the RTX 3080 Ti delivered 95fps whilst the RTX 3090 achieved 98fps. Lastly, in Battlefield V at 4K the RTX 3080 Ti got 65fps, whilst the RTX 3090 got 66fps.

Based on these results, the RTX 3080 Ti essentially provides close to the RTX 3090 experience but for $500 cheaper and 4GB less VRAM. This means it probably won’t perform as well as the 3090 when running at 8K resolution, of which the 24GB of VRAM helps a lot, but 20GB is sure to be more limited there.

Obviously these benchmarks have not been confirmed, and so far can only be classed as a rumor. But we thought it was worth sharing nonetheless to discuss whether this GPU would be worth it if these specs and benchmarks were indeed correct.

So what do you think? Based on these specs, is the RTX 3080 Ti worth it? Do you think these results sound about right? And when do you think it will eventually release? Let us know!

