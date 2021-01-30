IO Interactive’s latest venture into the World of Assassination Trilogy has seemingly paid off, with Hitman 3 sales reaching enough to recoup development costs in just 1 week. The final chapter of Agent 47’s journey (for now) has been a massive hit for the studio, and was the first time the full game was self-published by IOI themselves.

“We have been really happy with the Hitman 3 journey,” said IOI CEO Hakan Abrak in a recent interview. “It has been a labor of love between our fans and everyone at the studio. As the developer and publisher, we are immensely proud that we can say Hitman 3 is already profitable. We have recouped the total project costs in less than a week. That puts us in a really good place and allows us to confidently move forward with our ambitious plans for future projects.”

That’s a very good outcome for IOI’s first ever Hitman game to be completely published themselves. Where before Square Enix and Warner Bros. published Hitman 1 and 2 respectively, Hitman 3 is completely developed and published by IO Interactive.

“We demand of each other that our games are hand-crafted, meticulously detailed and unique. At this point, we'd be doing our community a disservice if we delivered anything less than that. They're used to us setting a really high bar for quality and memorable experiences, so we keep that mentality at the front of our mind, not only for Hitman but also our future projects.”

Those “future projects” are obviously referencing IOI’s next announced game, Project 007, which will be a brand new game for the developers and set apart from the overall James Bond film series.

Undoubtedly IOI will probably return to the Hitman series at some point, but for new the recently rebooted trilogy can be laid to rest as the team focuses on their next projects.

What do you think? Have you been playing Hitman 3? What do you think of it so far? And are you excited for their next 007 game? Let us know!