The Steam Game Festival is returning this February for another round of free game demos to try before they are officially released on Steam, plus the usual developers livestreams, as well as opportunities to chat to the developers themselves regarding the games they are developing.

After a successful run last year, the Steam Game Festival is returning in full swing. This year round, the Steam Game Festival kicks off on February 3rd and finishes on February 9th at 10am Pacific Time, with over 500 new game demos to try. Check out a sneak peak for what’s to come:

The Steam Game Festival is a chance for at-home gamers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to try out new games and interact with developers, much like the original E3-style gaming conventions around the world before the pandemic (but who remembers those amirite?).

Last year, the Steam Game Festival did pretty well for the platform, garnering a larger audience as time went on. In their 2020 Year in Review, Steam revealed that they had over 5.1 million users active in the festival. So if you miss the old gaming conventions of yesteryear, and want to try out some new and upcoming games, then check out the Steam Game Festival@ February 2021 Edition on Feb 3rd!

