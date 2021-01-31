The Epic Games Store, for all it’s controversies, has undoubtedly been the biggest competitor to Steam in a long time. Although lacking in many features in comparison, the EGS has done very well for itself last year, mostly spurred on by the wealth of free games available every week on the storefront.

The Epic Games Store 2020 Year in Review infographics reveals some interesting information and numbers regarding the store’s growth. Most notably, over 160 million customers used the store last year (that’s increased from 108 million the year prior), spending a total of $700 million on various games.

Perhaps more interestingly, last year saw a total of 103 games given away for free (that’s nearly 2 free games every week!). And if you’re wondering how much that would have cost you if you redeemed all of them, $2407 was the total value of all free games. Overall, over 749 million copies of free games were claimed by customers.

There’s also some other interesting tidbits like how many more followers Epic Games got on various social media platforms, or how many content creator codes were used across how many countries. But right at the bottom Epic Games listed their most popular titles of the year, some of which may come as a surprise.

Obviously Fortnite remained at the top, as well as Assassins Creed: Valhalla (our 2020 Game of the Year winner as voted by you). But some surprises include SnowRunner, Satisfactory, Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2, and Godfall.

Lastly, 2020 saw the store’s biggest growth in terms of features, adding things like new currency support, an offline sign-in option, wishlists, and mod support. 2021 though is looking like another year of improved features and functionality, like a social overhaul, achievements, player profiles, wishlist improvements and more.

So whether or not you like or dislike the Epic Games Store, it’s safe to say it is fast becoming a major contender in the PC marketplace, and free games are free games no matter what.

But what do you think? Did you use the Epic Games Store last year? How much in comparison to other ones? And do you feel the storefront is on the right track? Has it redeemed itself? Or are there still major issues for you that they need to work out first? Let us know your thoughts!

