Nvidia’s CES 2021 keynote revealed two major things for the company: first of all, the RTX 3060 was officially announced and launching sometime in February for $329 (if you can find it at that price that is). Secondly, they unveiled their new generation of laptops with next-gen mobile performance.

However, one thing that has recently been revealed is that there are over 28 different variants of the RTX 30 series mobile GPUs, resulting in wildly different specs that will ultimately make it much harder for customers to choose the right one if they want the best performance. What makes matters worse, is that most notebook manufacturers do not list the official specs on their own websites.

So you could go out and buy an RTX 3060 laptop, but depending on which one you buy, you could be getting a worse or better performing laptop due to unlisted and wildly different specifications. In fact, this problem is so prevalent that looking at the actual specs and TFLOP counts, you can actually find an RTX 3080 Max-Q laptop that technically performs worse than an RTX 3060 non-Max-Q.

There’s also the problem with Nvidia’s Dynamic Boost 2.0 technology, which uses AI in order to balance power load between the GPU, CPU, and GPU memory. This adds anywhere between 5W to 20W of power to the graphics card, making the specs even more confusing.

Thankfully we have a full list of every RTX 30 series mobile GPU and their specs, but whichever one the laptop manufacturer wants to use is up to them. So unless you get lucky and manage to find the official specs from the manufacturer themselves, this will be a very tricky process.

Here’s the official specs of the 28 variants for the RTX 30 mobile series, split between RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 GPU specs as well as a final chart that displays the TFLOP count for each GPU, theoretically creating a hierarchy of performance. The specs listed below do not take into account the extra TDP that Dynamic Boost 2.0 adds.

RTX 3060 laptop GPU specs

GPU TDP (W) CUDA Cores Base Clock (MHz) Boost Clock (MHz) Bus width Memory speed TFLOPS RTX 3060 Mobile 115 3840 1387 1702 192-bit 14Gbps 10.7 110 1342 1680 10.3 105 1305 1642 10 100 1267 1605 9.7 95 1215 1567 9.3 90 1163 1530 8.9 85 1035 1485 7.9 80 900 1425 6.9 RTX 3060 Max-Q 70 1050 1402 12Gbps 8.1 65 975 1357 7.5 60 817 1282 6.3

RTX 3070 laptop GPU specs

GPU TDP (W) CUDA Cores Base Clock (MHz) Boost Clock (MHz) Bus width Memory speed TFLOPS RTX 3070 Mobile 125 5120 1215 1620 256-bit 14Gbps 12.4 120 1170 1590 12 115 1110 1560 11.4 RTX 3070 Max-Q 90 930 1410 12Gbps 9.5 85 855 1365 8.8 80 780 1290 8

RTX 3080 laptop GPU specs

GPU TDP (W) CUDA Cores Base Clock (MHz) Boost Clock (MHz) Bus width Memory speed TFLOPS RTX 3080 Mobile 150 6144 1350 1710 256-bit 14Gbps 16.6 145 1320 1695 16.2 140 1275 1665 15.7 135 1260 1665 15.5 130 1230 1635 15.1 125 1185 1605 14.6 120 1155 1575 14.2 115 1110 1545 13.6 RTX 3080 Max-Q 90 930 1365 12Gbps 11.4 85 870 1320 10.7 80 780 1245 9.6

RTX 30 mobile series GPU performance hierarchy

So there you have it, the RTX 30 mobile series is a confusing mess, but hopefully if you were thinking of buying one this will help you to be more vigilant and keep an eye out for official specs.

What do you think? Were you interested in an RTX 30 series laptop? Will this list help you make a more informed decision? Which notebook GPU were you planning on getting? Let us know!

