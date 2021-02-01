Bloober Team have finally released their latest horror experience with The Medium, a mind-bending, (literally) reality-splitting game about a Medium on a quest to uncover a dark mystery. It’s Bloober Team’s biggest game to date, and it apparently made all of its money back in just a few days.

The Medium released last week on January 28th, and by January 30th it was reported that all production and marketing costs had been covered by total sales. Interestingly, what makes this even more impressive is the fact that The Medium debuted on Xbox Game Pass day 1 as well as standard retail.

To be honest it isn’t much of a surprise considering the genre, as Horror is infamously known as a low-risk genre that almost always makes its money back. And the most expensive horror game will still fall short of the cheapest AAA title, so this kind of success is certainly expected.

But it’s good news for horror fans as it opens the door for new and interesting experiences, and shows the continued success of the genre as well as Xbox Game Pass itself, which could lead to even more titles - horror or otherwise - available on Game Pass day 1.

Unfortunately a lot of players have been reporting significant performance issues even on high-end hardware, with FPS values ranging from 80fps down to 30fps in some moments. So if you haven't played it yet by any chance, keep in mind that performance seems to vary drastically.

What do you think? Have you been playing The Medium recently? On what platform? Steam? Game Pass etc.? And what do you think of it so far? Let us know!

