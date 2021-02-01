It’s a sad thing to admit but the games industry is unfortunately rife with unpaid overtime, unrealistic deadlines, and releasing unfinished, buggy products at launch. It is fair to say then, that it’s a breath of fresh air when Experiment 101, the developers behind the upcoming Biomutant, revealed that their silence last year was to ensure the game shipped in a polished and stable state, as well as avoiding crunch time as much as possible.

Biomutant was announced back in 2017 and was initially set to release in 2019. Obviously that didn’t happen and the game was pushed back to an unknown date in the future. Then there was silence... with no updates from the studio before 2020 when they revealed that yes, they are still working on the game, up until just last week when they revealed an official May 25th launch date.

That silence obviously drove a lot of diehard fans wild, as these days developers are more than happy to show off everything they can before release in an attempt to keep the hype train moving. But Experiment 101 have recently revealed in an interview that this allowed the team to focus on polishing the game and avoid crunch time as much as possible.

Speaking about bugs in open world games, “It’s been a huge amount of work for QA, because it's not easy in an open-world game to find them,” said Experiment 101 Studio Head, Stefan Ljungqvist, in a recent interview. “And then once they've been found, we have to fix them, and that's put some additional challenge on us, being a small team.”

With a team of just 20 people, Ljungqvist said they were adamant on reducing crunch time as much as possible, in order to keep spirits high and mitigate the negative effects of crunch in general: “I mean, the studio, we are 20 people and we can't afford to have [staff] leave the studio, or be destroyed during development. That would be devastating.”

Instead, the studio opted to limit the amount of crunch time, and to make sure it was controlled and everyone was paid their dues: “For certain pushes, you might do it in a limited form,” Ljungqvist said, “But the most important thing is you get paid, which is not common in our industry, crazily enough. And also you get ‘recap time’, because you have to have rest. If you're just doing this constantly for 12-14 hours a day, you will eventually have to pay for it.”

Publisher THQ Nordic was apparently very supportive of the studio not rushing development, and although Ljungqvist acknowledged that the team may have to work a bit longer and harder on supporting the game for a while after release, they are “prepared to do it for some days, but it's not the constant thing,” ominously ending with “It will kill you.”

And for those of you worried that last-gen consoles held back on development, apparently that was not the case at all. Although Biomutant was always designed for last-gen consoles in mind - as “it's easier to scale up than to scale down,” apparently - “there is a high-end version of Biomutant already made for PC,” he said.

What do you think? Are you excited for Biomutant? Do you support this work culture/ideology? Do you think it’s easier or harder for small dev teams to do this and why? Let us know your thoughts!

