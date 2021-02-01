Although IO Interactive’s latest entry into the bald assassin universe - also known as the ‘World of Assassination Trilogy’ for normies - is the last major entry for now, the developers are apparently looking into making DLC for the game in the future, as well as what the future of Hitman could be.

Speaking in a recent interview about Hitman 3, Executive producer Forest Swartout Large said that they are “definitely going to be doing some DLC, but we haven’t defined what that is,” adding that for now they are not looking to add any new maps like the bank or island. Instead, the team is looking at “reimagining” existing levels across the whole trilogy.

“We’re more looking at using existing locations and reimagining them, twisting them. And this time around, we can use the whole trilogy. We can look back at Hitman 2016 maps, Hitman 2 maps—we have all the locations.”

No details were given on how these reimagined levels will look. With the level of wackiness already found in Hitman I wouldn’t be surprised if it turned into a “this level, but” kind of situation. Like the opening Dubai level but everyone is lactose intolerant and the only food available is cheese, forcing players to think of ways to eliminate targets other than poisoning them (look I’m not a game designer but you get what I mean).

On the other hand, IOI did mention previously that elusive targets will make a return at some point in Hitman 3, although with some changes to the formula that have not been revealed yet. Since that is the case, some “reimagined” levels across the Hitman franchise would make a good debut for them.

When asked about whether IO Interactive will continue the story of Agent 47 in a later installment, Large said “we’re continuously working on Hitman so we are already looking to the future.” I mean, it did prove highly successful for the devs since it made all its money back in just 1 week.

So yeah, expect another Hitman game in the future, but don't expect it too soon as the team is currently working on their big project: a new James Bond game currently titled Project 007.

What do you think? Are you excited for more Hitman 3 content? What are your guesses for these reimagined levels? What will they look like? How will they play? Let us know your thoughts!