We have been expecting some more mainstream models of AMD’s RX 6000 series ever since the Red Team debuted them last year. Most notably, rumors of an RX 6700 graphics card have been spreading a lot, and it looks like we may be closer than ever as new info reveals it may release in March this year.

Featuring 12GB of GDDR6 video memory across a 192-bit bus width, the RX 6700 XT is expected to target the 1440p gaming experience much like Nvidia’s RTX 3070 card. The launch date is expected to be around late Q1 2021, which would mean by the end of March this year. Although manufacturing partners have not yet been told a release date, they are apparently developing the new SKU as we speak.

The RX 6700 graphics cards will apparently be using the Navi 22 XT GPU - with two variants being readied one of which will be dedicated strictly for overclocking - and is expected to have 40 Compute Units (or 2560 Stream Processors).

Though it is currently unclear if AMD is actually readying a non-XT model for the RX 6700 to launch alongside the XT variant, as these recent rumors only pertain to the XT model. However, if AMD does release a non-XT version, it is likely to have few CUs and Stream Processors.

Although, a March release of this year would be a bit strange since AMD already stated that they expect stock won't get any better until the second half of 2021. So releasing a new graphics card before then would ultimately result in another problem that anticipated customers will have to face.

So it’s possible the March date is simply just an announcement of the new GPU, with an official release date coming later in the year. Either way, it’s looking like the RX 6700 XT production is underway and we should hopefully hear something soon.

Here’s the official RX 6000 series specs including the RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, and the RX 6800 as well as all rumored specs for the RX 6700 XT and RX 6700 graphics cards.

Card Game Clock Boost Clock Compute Units Stream Processors Memory TGP Price Launch Date RX 6900 XT 2015MHz 2250Mhz 80 5120 16GB GDDR6 300W $999 December 8th RX 6800 XT 72 4608 $649 November 18th RX 6800 1815Mhz 2105Mhz 60 3840 250W $579 RX 6700 XT - - 40* 2560* 12GB GDDR6* 185W-210W* - March 2021* RX 6700 - - 145W-155W*

*Specs are based entirely on speculation and therefore are subject to change before launch.

To be honest, the jump from 60 to 40 Compute Units (or from 3840 to 2560 Stream Processors) seems like a big leap which immediately makes me think these numbers aren't quite right. I could see 40 CUs being for the RX 6700 non-XT, but not for the XT model, though I could be wrong.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RX 6700 XT/RX 6700? How much do you think they will cost? And when do you think they will actually release? Let us know!

