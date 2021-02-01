Intel’s upcoming 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S processors come with a tad bit of controversy, but if you’re worried about the Blue Team’s latest chips, then in terms of Single Core performance the new flagship Core i9-11900K takes the cake for fastest Single Core performance at least.

The official Passmark score for the Core i9-11900K is currently at 3764, which is 7% higher than the Ryzen 7 5800X’s 3514. The results have apparently been up on the site for a couple weeks now, but only now have they been added to the official rankings. However, it is worth mentioning that this is based on a single benchmark, so the margin of error is reportedly pretty high.

Still though, at 8 Cores and 16 Threads, the 11900K gets a nearly 19% performance increase over the previous-gen Core i9-10900K even though it has fewer cores due to the 14nm backport.

In terms of multi-threaded performance the Core i9-11900K scores a 28082, a 16.6% improvement over the Core i9-10900K. Although this is still slower than the Ryzen 7 5800X, which scored 28703 in multi-threaded performance.

Core i9-11900K tops out at 98 degrees C and 250W power draw

According to a leaked post online, the 11900K reportedly tops out at 98 degrees Celsius with a 250W power draw when running a full stress test. There are some caveats here though, so let’s dive into them.

First of all, whilst this may sound pretty high, a full stress test is much more heavy on the processor than any real world application, so don’t expect the i9-11900K to hit those temperatures at any point whilst gaming/working.

Second of all, the previous-gen Core i9-10900K recorded temps of 93 degrees and a power draw of 235W so a moderate increase for the next generation is not something unexpected. Although it does bear some issues when you remember the 11900K has 2 Cores and 4 Threads fewer than the 10900K.

Full Intel Core 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S specs

CPU Cores/Threads Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (All-Core) Boost Clock (Single Core) TDP (W) i9-11900K 8/16 3.5 4.8 5.3 125 i9-11900 2.5 4.7 5.2 65 i7-11700K 3.6 4.6 5.0 125 i7-11700 2.5 4.4 4.9 65 i5-11600K 6/12 3.9 4.6 125 i5-11600 2.8 4.3 65 i5-11500 2.7 4.2 4.6 i5-11400 2.6 4.4 i3-11305 4/8 3.8 - - i3-11105 3.7 i3-11100

The 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S CPUs are expected to be announced in March this year, though no release date for the new chips have been revealed yet, nor any official pricing which many are anticipating to be slightly cheaper due to the fewer Core counts. There were some pricing leaks not too long ago, which painted a slightly confusing picture.

What do you think? Are you excited for the 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S chips? How do you feel about its Single Core performance? And how do you feel about the temp/power draw situation? Let us know!