The early months of a year are usually slow and quiet when it comes to major releases, however January this year was packed with some great games coming out. Now it looks like February has slowed down again, but not without it's big releases still. In fact, here’s a list of the biggest games coming out in February 2021…

If you're a fan of the soulslike genre, the biggest release by far will be Nioh 2. Then again, I'm sure the number of players who are begging for more Persona content on PC should be excited for Persona 5 Strikers. Or if you prefer smaller-scale Indie games, then Blue Fire or Little Nightmares 2 should do the trick. Obviously we'd love to hear what you guys think and if there are games we may have overlooked here!

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - February 4th / PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Blue Fire - February 4th / PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Nioh 2 - February 5th / PC

Little Nightmares 2 - February 11th / PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Persona 5 Strikers - February 23rd / PC, PS4, Switch

