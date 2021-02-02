Google Stadia has had a tough time since launch, and the recent news isn’t making it any easier. In a blog post, Vice President and GM at Google Stadia, Phil Harrison, officially confirmed that Google will be shutting down it’s internal games development team but will still focus on continuing the service to customers.

“Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games,” Harrison said.

“Over the coming months, most of the SG&E team will be moving on to new roles. We’re committed to working with this talented team to find new roles and support them.”

For those of you who use Stadia for gaming, don’t worry as the service is not completely shutting down. Instead, this just means there will be no first party games from Google for the Stadia platform.

Citing the success of launches such as Cyberpunk 2077 on the platform, the focus now then will be on helping developers and publishers use the platform’s tools and technology in order to deliver games to players, something which Harrison echoes “is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.”

In addition to this, Jade Raymond, who was the co-creator of Ubisoft’s titular series Assassins Creed, has also left Stadia after the change. She was originally brought onto the Stadia team in order to head the internal development team, but because of this announcement has now left the company.

“We’re committed to the future of cloud gaming, and will continue to do our part to drive this industry forward,” Harrison continued. “Our goal remains focused on creating the best possible platform for gamers and technology for our partners, bringing these experiences to life for people everywhere.”

In addition to Raymond, the closure of the internal development team will apparently affect roughly 150 developers. No details were given about any currently in-development projects that may or may not get halted due to the closure.

