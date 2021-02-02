Live Service titles, love ‘em or hate ‘em, they’re all the buzz in the games industry at the moment. A game that can theoretically run forever and will keep taking money from players is a lucrative option for many companies, though rarely do they work. However, a recent advertisement for a position at WB Games revealed that the studio is putting a “heavy focus” on the Live Service model for future titles.

The job in question is for a Summer internship, but in a small paragraph below that describes Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment (WBIE) current slate, it mentions: “WBIE is currently involved in a variety of new projects, ranging from casual games to core games featuring our well-known franchises on all platforms (console, digital, mobile) with a heavy focus on live service.”

That last part is the crucial bit, “a heavy focus on live service” does not bode well for any future titles that WB Games has in development.

Fortunately, the 2021 slate of titles from WB Games has already been announced, and so far there does not seem to be that “heavy focus” on live service as described above. Games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Back 4 Blood have shown no signs of in-your-face online elements and such. Even their upcoming co-op action-adventure game Gotham Knights seems like a Live Service title, but in actual fact is not a Live Service game.

Other games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Hogwarts Legacy (which was recently delayed until 2022) haven’t shown any signs of that kind of model… yet - there’s still time to put those elements in those games before release.

Most likely this Live Service focus pertains more towards games that are currently in development and have yet to be announced. WB Games saying they have a heavy focus on the Live Service model without many games coming out that are actually based on the model seems a bit weird to say the least. At least that’s our guess anyway.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Live Service model? What WB Games in the future do you think will incorporate it? Let us know!

