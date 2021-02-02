Ndemic Creations developed a worldwide hit when they made Plague Inc, an addictive simulation strategy game where you are a deadly virus out to rid the world of the entire human population. It’s a bit grim and dark, and exploded even more when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic started.

Now a new DLC is out for Plague Inc Evolved on Steam. Plague Inc The Cure switches roles and now you’re a head of a disease control organization whose job is to prevent and mitigate a deadly virus as much as possible. Created in part with the help of real world health experts like WHO, CEPI, and GOARN.

And as a way to bring more positivity into this world at this time, Plague Inc: The Cure DLC is completely free for all players who own the base Plague Inc: Evolved game. If you don’t have the base game though, then you're in luck because it’s currently 60% off on Steam!

The free promotion will apparently last “until COVID-19 is under control,” whenever that may be.

What do you think? Have you played Plague Inc: Evolved? Are you excited for the new The Cure DLC? Will you be grabbing your free copy? Let us know!