It’s sometimes easy to forget, but that hot piece of metal underneath/on top of your desk is a major fire hazard. That is, if there’s some faulty parts around. The NZXT H1 PC case is one of those cases where it can simply catch on fire at any random moment, which is not exactly ideal for anyone.

For a second time NZXT will be stopping sales of their H1 Mini-ITX PC case on their website, and are even offering a brand new solution as well as full refunds for affected customers.

If you don’t know the whole story, it all started when NZXT launched their H1 case and it was reported that a major fire hazard was present in the design. Essentially, there was not enough clearance between a 12V power and a nearby metal screw, which could cause a fire if the two ever came into contact.

Of course, it wasn’t like everyone who bought the case immediately found it burst into flames, but it was a major fire hazard that caught the attention of the media and many users online. The company’s original fix was to switch out the metal screws with Nylon ones, which they would send free of charge to all affected customers.

After that solution the case was put back up for sale, but many online pointed out that this fire hazard was more of a long-term design issue and needed to be fixed in other ways. For instance, the biggest point of contention is the fact that customers may switch out the nylon screws for metal ones unknowingly, as the nylon screws seem a lot like placeholders that need to be replaced.

That’s a pretty fair point, especially for new customers who aren’t aware of the whole situation. Following on from these comments, NZXT has decided to pull their H1 PC case from sales and work on a brand new, more permanent solution to the problem, and the CEO of NZXT even posted an apology statement online:

“To our community, we’re sorry,” the blog post starts. “The nylon screws were not the complete solution for the H1 fire hazard; they didn’t address the root cause of the issue. We didn’t account for scenarios where someone could replace the nylon screws with metal ones unknowingly. Our execution did not live up to the quality that our community has come to expect from us.”

The new solution involves a redesigned PCIe riser assembly that will hopefully fix the core problem, which of course will be sent out to current customers for free: “We will be removing the H1 from the NZXT Store and NZXT BLD. We’re going to send out redesigned PCIe Gen3 Riser Assemblies for current H1s and we’re going to help with installation for those who need it.”

NZXT will also be improving their Quality Assurance procedures from now on: “Going forward, we’re instituting more robust and thorough design processes. From the initial designs, QA, to additional testing, we’re committed to quality in both our products and our response to your concerns.”

Alternatively, customers can decide to get a full refund instead for the H1 case, if they prefer. However, this process may require returning to the original retailer from where the customer initially purchased the case from.

There is also the mention of a formal recall, as NZXT have apparently been working closely with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) since November last year. However, no more details were given and more information will be provided about this in the future.

What do you think? Do you have an H1 PC case from NZXT? If so, will you be using the new fix? Or will you be returning it? If you don’t have an H1 case, then which option would you prefer if you did have one? And what PC case do you have right now? Let us know!

