It’s no secret that now is an incredibly difficult time to get your hands on a brand new graphics card. Both the RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series have been out of stock pretty much everywhere, and now rumors are circulating that AMD might be outsourcing GPU and APU production to Samsung to help with stock issues.

AMD has been relatively quiet regarding the stock shortage situation, though have recently commented that they expect production to remain tight until the second half of 2021. So now AMD is weighing up two options: Stick with TSMC and production issue, or move to Samsung.

Some of the issues with production come from TSMC, who currently manufactures the Zen 3 CPUs, RDNA2 GPUs, and EPYC server processors on the 7nm node. However, production capacity at TSMC has been tight as Apple has taken up most of the demand.

Apparently, AMD is looking to ramp up production by 50%, but with prior commitments made to Apple, that seems unlikely. Apple has already reportedly secured the entire 5nm process node since last year, and the 3nm node size will presumably be prioritized for Apple as well.

So the second option for AMD is looking rather enticing now, as the costs of switching to a new process node may be outweighed by the profit made from increased production. In fact, the exact rumor mentions dualizing GPU and APU production between Samsung and TSMC. Although, on the other hand, it could prove to be much more cost intensive, and ending up costing AMD more money than they would make back.

Any entry level hardware would most likely be better produced by Samsung, so it’s possible that we see more entry/mainstream hardware - like the RX 6700 or RX 6600 graphics cards - produced by Samsung, whilst the top-end enthusiast hardware remains at TSMC. Only time will tell, but it certainly would make sense for AMD to consider it.

What do you think? Would it be a good idea for AMD to dualize some of their GPU/APU production with Samsung? Do you think this will help a lot with the stock situation? Or will there still be an issue with supply? And do you think this could be long-term? Or short-term? Let us know your thoughts!

