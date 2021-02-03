Getting a brand new graphics card at the moment is nigh impossible, thanks to many issues with component shortages and increased prices. Both the RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series GPUs are affected, but AMD has remained relatively quiet about the stock situation, but it sounds like they’ll be bringing some more RX 6000 reference designs to market in Q1 2021 so you can actually buy one at MSRP.

Speaking in an interview, the Senior Director at Radeon Technologies Group, Riche Corpus, said: “based on the response to our AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series and Radeon RX 6900 XT reference design graphics cards, we are extending production to make them available to as many gamers as possible on AMD.com at SEP. Additional reference cards are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021. We will also continue supporting our partners in the development of their custom AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics card designs.”

AMD usually launches reference card designs at the same time as their new graphics cards, and then slowly stops producing them to focus on custom AIB models. This time AMD seems to be continuing manufacturing them in order to keep supply up and make sure customers can get their hands on one at MSRP, since a reference design from AMD themselves is pretty much the only way you won’t get overcharged.

In fact, AMD actually stopped producing reference designs for the RX 6000 series quite early, only to turn back on their plan after issues with stock kept persisting. The Red Team does expect stock issues to lighten up in the second half of 2021 at least, so hopefully additional reference cards will last until then.

It’s also unclear if this has anything to do with the recent reports that AMD will be outsourcing their GPU and APU production to Samsung in order to help with the supply problems. But it’s likely we won’t hear confirmation on that until a while from now when it becomes official.

What do you think? Will more reference GPUs help the stock situation? Will you buy an RX 6000 card if it’s at MSRP? Has your original GPU decision changed due to these issues? And will you settle for anything that’s available? Or sticking to what you originally wanted? Let us know!

