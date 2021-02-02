Mass Effect, one of the most beloved trilogies to grace the video game industry, is getting an official remake/remastering. And no, not just the first game, but the entire first trilogy of games. The Legendary Edition was announced last year but no release date was revealed, until today that is.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is officially launching on May 14th. It has also been confirmed that whilst Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 are just getting straight up remasters, the original Mass Effect is actually getting remade slightly with enhanced combat and controls that will bring it more in line with the rest of the trilogy - just like what was rumored a while ago.

I don’t know about you, but that trailer gave me absolute chills and really took me back to the glory days of the Mass Effect trilogy. Unfortunately, for those wanting to see the surprisingly-fun Mass Effect 3 multiplayer make a return, BioWare have revealed that they scrapped the multiplayer as they just wanted to focus on the Single Player experience.

I can’t exactly blame them for that, but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t just a little disappointed.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition? How do you feel about remaking Mass Effect 1 for more modernized controls? And how do you feel about no Mass Effect 3 multiplayer? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on