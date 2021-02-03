The Mass Effect Remaster/Remake is officially arriving on May 14th, and whilst the last two games of the trilogy are just traditional remasters, the original Mass Effect 1 will be a light remake. But how well will it perform on our systems? And what kind of PC hardware do I need to run Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

Whilst the requirements don't look too demanding for our PC rigs, there is a hefty storage size coming with it. Obviously it includes all 3 original Mass Effect games but 120GB is still a lot of space to take up on our drives. Let's take a look at the official Mass Effect: Legendary Edition PC system requirements...

Mass Effect Legendary Edition minimum system requirements

Mass Effect Legendary Edition recommended system requirements

In order to run Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on High graphics settings at 1080p you will need to have a graphics card that's at least as powerful as a GTX 1070 or RX Vega 56 paired with either a Core i7-7700 or Ryzen 7 3700X processor. You should also have at least 16GB of RAM to reach 60fps performance.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition requires a GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7970 GPU in order to play on the lowest graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You should also have at least a Core i5-3570 or FX-8350 CPU and 8GB of RAM in order to reach 60fps.

Overall, looking at all the PC specs above, Mass Effect Remastered will need at least a 5 year old PC in order to run at the recommend settings.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Mass Effect Legendary Edition System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Mass Effect Legendary Edition Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.