It’s been a long wait since the last Battlefield game came out, or at least long by normal standards of Battlefield releases that is. Though good news for anyone who has been anticipating the next entry in the series as EA has just confirmed that Battlefield 6 will be officially revealed this Spring, and promises the biggest Battlefield game yet.

During an EA earnings call recently, Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Electronic Arts, said that they are “looking forward to sharing a lot more” about Battlefield 6 “in the months ahead”. More specifically, Wilson said that they will “reveal the game in the spring, and deliver a defining Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season.”

Last year, Wilson said that Battlefield 6 will feature “never-before-seen scale” and it sounds like they are on track with that statement, as they revealed BF6 will take “full advantage of the power of next generation platforms to bring massive, and immersive battles to life with more players than ever before.”

That last part is pretty interesting, as traditionally Battlefield games have always had large scale teams with lots of players in the same match, so saying the next one will have even more is pretty interesting.

Of course, Battlefield 6 will still stay true to the classic features you’d come to expect: “featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for, and elevates it to the next level,” Wilson continued.

Unfortunately no more details were given about Battlefield VI, or whatever they decide to call it this time: “We don't have anything more to share with you at this point other than we believe it's going to usher in a new generation for Battlefield games and Battlefield fans, and we'll be benefitting from the full power of next-gen platforms. You should imagine we're looking across all forms of the experience to ensure it's exactly the game that Battlefield fans want to play.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 6? What’s your favorite Battlefield game so far? And what would you like to see added/changed in the next one? Let us know!

