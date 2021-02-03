A recent security vulnerability was found in one of the DLL files for Cyberpunk 2077, which could result in malicious attacks to your PC if using a mod or custom save game. An official fix is on the way from CD Projekt Red, but there are ways to fix it yourself before the official update comes at least.

Last weekend, two users known as PixelRickyRick and Romulus_Is_Here made aware of the existence of the vulnerability in Cyberpunk 2077’s code, saying that: “through the use of a mod or a crafted save game, malicious codes can be executed to take control of the PC by the creator of the save game/mod.”

CD Projekt Red then acknowledged the issue, after having been made aware of it a week prior, but only making a public statement recently: “If you plan to use @CyberpunkGame mods/custom saves on PC, use caution,” they said in a Twitter post. “We've been made aware of a vulnerability in external DLL files the game uses which can be used to execute code on PCs. Issue will be fixed ASAP. For now, please refrain from using files from unknown sources.”

In a recent interview, CDPR reiterated the statement above: “A group of community members reached out to us to bring up an issue with the external DLL files the game uses,” they said. “This issue can be potentially used as part of a remote code execution on PCs. We appreciate their input and are working on fixing this as soon as possible. In the meantime, we advise everyone to refrain from using files obtained from unknown sources. Anyone who plans to use mods or custom saves for Cyberpunk 2077 should use caution until we release the aforementioned fix.”

So basically, don’t use any mods for Cyberpunk 2077 that are not from trusted/known sources. Places like NexusMods use a virus scanner to detect malware on almost every mod/file uploaded to the site, so generally mods on there should be okay, but it’s recommended to not download mods that you don’t deem essential.

On the upside, if you have been modding the game already you’ve probably heard of/downloaded Cyber Engine Tweaks. Thankfully the latest version of it actually fixes this exact vulnerability issue, which you can download here.

Again, this security issues only seems to affect those who want to/have downloaded some mods or custom saves for the game. So if you're playing on the Vanilla version without any mods or custom saves downloaded, then you should be fine.

No timeframe was given by CDPR on the official fix yet, but it’s likely it will come before the big February update due later this month.

What do you think? Have you downloaded any mods for CP2077? What did you download and where did you download them from? Let us know!