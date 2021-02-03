Gearbox Entertainment, the developer most well known for the successful Borderlands franchise, has been acquired by Embracer Group for $1.3 billion and will become the seventh operating group under their name, joining the likes of THQ Nordic, Saber Interactive, Koch Media, DECA Games, Amplifier Game Invest, as well as Coffee Stain Holding.

Embracer Group (formerly known as THQ Nordic AB), has been acquiring a lot of studios lately. With 18 acquisitions in a single day last year in November, Gearbox is one of the bigger ones they’ve made. Gearbox Founder Randy Pitchford will reportedly remain as head of the studio.

“The feeling at Gearbox is that we are just getting started and this transaction is not merely a stimulant for the talent of our employee-owned company, but a propellent for the exciting future we have planned,” Pitchford said.

Embracer Group called Gearbox “arguably one of the most creative and valuable independent developers in the world” after the announcement, and wants Gearbox to open several new studios whilst working on brand new IPs as well as developing more existing ones. Although it means more diverse games from Gearbox in the future, Borderlands 4 is surely on the cards.

Last year Embracer Group revealed that they had 118 games currently in development, but since then that number has more than likely grown as they’ve acquired many other studios, not just Gearbox. Their next major release is Biomutant, which was just recently revealed to launch on May 25th, after a long breath of silence so the devs could actually finish the game and avoid crunch as much as possible.

