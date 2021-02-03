SEGA and reactive Assembly have just recently revealed the much-anticipated third entry into the Total War Warhammer series. Warhammer 3 will be launching later this year on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and there’s already a neat little announcement trailer to grace your eyeballs.

If you enjoyed the previous entries, then most likely you’ll also enjoy Total War: Warhammer 3 as it’s set to be the biggest one yet in the franchise. And for those who like to sink their teeth into the lore, Warhammer III will include the video game debut of the Kislev and Cathay races, as well several factions of Chaos: Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh, and Tzeentch.

“Our vision, from the start, was to create a series that felt like an incredible journey through this world we all loved,” said Ian Roxburgh, Game Director for Total War Warhammer 3. “The enormous support of our players in ensuring the success of the first two instalments has pushed our ambition to new heights, and we can't wait for everyone to experience it.”

More information about the upcoming Warhammer 3 entry will be revealed later, but for now we have to be content with just a “late 2021” release date.

What do you think? Are you excited for Total War: Warhammer III? Did you play the previous 2? What’s your favorite Total War game so far? Let us know!