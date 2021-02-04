The original Mass Effect trilogy is one of the most beloved franchises in gaming, despite issues with the ending of the third entry. Nevertheless, the Legendary Edition is coming out soon with all 3 games remastered (and a partial remake of the first one at that) as well as every piece of single player DLC released for all 3 games. Well, except for one DLC in particular.

If you don’t remember it then don’t worry, because you’re not missing out on much. In the original Mass Effect game there was a small piece of DLC called Pinnacle Station. It was developed by a third party studio and added a training area with various combat scenarios. Unfortunately, in recovering data for the upcoming Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, BioWare had to scrap it due to corrupted code.

(Thanks to Alliance Spec Squad on YouTube for having the only video we could find of the Mass Effect Pinnacle Station trailer).

“It would basically take us another full six months just to do this with most of the team we've got,” said Mac Walters, the Game Director, in a recent interview. “I wish we could do it. Honestly, just because this is meant to be everything that the team ever created, brought together again—all the singleplayer content. And so, leaving it all on the cutting-room floor, it was heartbreaking.”

Thankfully, Pinnacle Station wasn’t a very big or substantial DLC and was generally considered as something that players can easily skip without losing out on anything. It is a shame still because, like Walters said, this should be a complete package of everything put together. But we’re at least lucky that the corrupted code wasn’t found in any of the other expansions, and so over 40 DLCs are included in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

What do you think? Will you miss the Pinnacle Station DLC? Or is it fine that it’s not included? What’s your favorite Mass Effect game in the series? And what’s your favorite DLC of them all? Let us know!

